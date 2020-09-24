Lubbock- It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Robert L. Carr, at the age of 95 years. Dr. Carr, one of the first pediatricians to practice in Lubbock, was known for his calm manner and compassionate care, having cared for and watched so many children grow up in Lubbock and across West Texas. Across his long life he served as a living example of service and dedication to others in battling illness and celebrating health.
Born in Fairlie, Texas in 1925 "Bobbie" followed in the footsteps of his two older brothers, Waggoner and Warlick in seeking purpose in their lives. Watchful over his younger sister Virginia the family enjoyed a simple life full of songs as his mother played piano in church.
In 1932 the family relocated to Lubbock seeking to improve their lot amidst the Great Depression. Robert applied himself to his studies and, when World War II broke out, he enlisted in the Navy and saw active duty in the Pacific and later finished his service in the reserves.
In 1946 Robert met his future wife Betty while both were attending Texas Technological College. They married in 1948 and moved to Dallas so that Robert could attend Southwestern Medical School. Graduating from medical school in 1951, he completed his residency at Texas Children's Hospital in Dallas, serving as Chief Resident in 1953-54. While completing his internship at Colorado General Hospital they welcomed their first son Robert Vincent.
Robert and his young family returned to Lubbock in 1954 where he entered into practice with J.D. Donaldson, M.D. and Noel Ellis, M.D.. The "Children's Clinic" located on 26th Street and Ave Q was the first medical clinic outside of the local hospitals.
For the next 38 years Dr. Carr served an ever expanding circle of families and their children. He would stay overnight at the hospital when a child was critically ill and our family would sit in the station wagon after a dinner out so that he could "look in on a child" at their home after having seen them in the office. When he closed his private practice in 1992 he received many letters of congratulations and best wishes for his care well-done for so many that he looked after.
Dr. Carr served as an example of commitment to his profession. He helped in the development of the Texas Tech School of Medicine and served as a clinical professor for many years. He was Chief of Staff at West Texas Hospital and later at St. Mary of the Plains Hospital. In 1993 Dr. Carr was awarded the Hippocratic Award for his life-long service by the Lubbock-Crosby-Garza Medical Society.
Dr. Carr represented the best in service to his community. He served many years on the Lubbock County Historical Commission as well as on the boards of many local non-profits including the Texas Boys Ranch and Ranching Heritage Museum. After closing his private practice Dr. Carr and Betty traveled across the country where he would fill in for physicians and they enjoyed extended opportunities to explore the land. For many years Dr. Carr enjoyed historical reenactment with the U.S. 4th Cavalry regiment (memorial) recreating the 1870s history of West Texas.
Robert will be forever remembered by his wife Betty Jean (Sullivan), to whom he was married for 72 years. Honoring the memory of their father are two sons, Dr. Robert V. Carr (wife Christine) and Dr. Brian Carr (and wife Suzanne) and a daughter, Julie Carr Coffern, R.N. (and husband Al) He is also survived by his sister, Virginia Carter of Granite Shoals, TX. Preceding Dr. Carr in death were his two older brothers, Waggoner Carr and Warlick Carr. Dr. Carr will also be forever remembered by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Parlor at First United Methodist Church on Broadway Ave downtown from 4:00 to 6:00PM. A public memorial service will be celebrated in memory of Dr. Carr on Friday, September 25th at 11 a.m. at the Main Sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church downtown Lubbock.
Memorial donations in memory of Dr. Carr may be made to memorials to South Plains Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, First UMC Evolving Trust or Southwest Collection at TTU. Online condolences may be made at Resthavenfuneralhome.com