|
|
Seagraves, Texas- ... Graveside Services for Robert Lee Durham, 87, of Seagraves, Tx will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Gaines County Cemetery, Seagraves Texas, under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.
Robert passed on Friday, January 10, 2020 in Denver City, Texas.
Robert was born June 16, 1932 to Hayward and Ruby Wilkes Durham in Brownfield, Texas. He married Wanda Burnett on June 5, 1952 in Brownfield, Texas. He enlisted in the U.S Army in 1956 to 1960. Robert worked in the oilfield for Western Company, then at the Salt Plant in Seagraves for several years, but ultimately was a farmer. He was a member of the 12th Street Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his wife Wanda Durham on May 21, 2015. And four brothers and three sisters.
Robert is survived by his three sons Keith Durham and his wife Susan of Denver City, Tommy Durham and his wife Cindy of Seagraves, Larry Durham and his wife Melisa of Broken Arrow, Ok: two daughters Barbara Crouch and her husband Bob of San Angelo, Kathy Ribble and her husband Larry of Levelland; three brothers Roland Durham and Myrdise Durham both of Seminole, Wayland Durham of Andrews; along with eight grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren and three on the way.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Buckner's Children's Home of Lubbock, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020