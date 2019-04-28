Home

Griffin Mortuary
Robert Lee Taylor


Robert Lee Taylor Obituary
Lubbock- 89, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. Robert was born on January 7, 1930 to Willie and Eleanor Taylor. He retired from Grinnell Fire Protection and the Lubbock Avalanche Journal after 20 years. He leaves to cherish his memory; four daughters, Eleanor Caro (Curtis), Cecelia Robinson (Ronnie), Rosa-Nell Williams (Danny), and Teresa Williams; five sons, Robert Taylor, David Taylor, Melvin Williams (Blenda), Bobby Williams, and Julius Williams; one sister, Annie Blair; one brother, Alvin Taylor (Denise); 32 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
