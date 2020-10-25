Waco, formerly of Slaton- 64 passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, October 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Englewood Cemetery, Slaton, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Robert leaves to cherish his memory; two sons, Patrick White and Cameron Ward; special friend, Joyce Harvey; siblings, Erma Ward, Odell Ward, Jr., Barbara J. Ward, Mary Pegues, George Cooks; a host of other relatives and friends.



