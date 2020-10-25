1/1
Robert Lee Ward
Waco, formerly of Slaton- 64 passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, October 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Englewood Cemetery, Slaton, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Robert leaves to cherish his memory; two sons, Patrick White and Cameron Ward; special friend, Joyce Harvey; siblings, Erma Ward, Odell Ward, Jr., Barbara J. Ward, Mary Pegues, George Cooks; a host of other relatives and friends.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
OCT
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Englewood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
