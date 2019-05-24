Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University
Lubbock, TX 79415
806-744-8942
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Vitela
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Longoria Vitela Sr.


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Longoria Vitela Sr. Obituary
Lubbock- Robert Longoria Vitela Sr. Born June 7 1943 in Raymondville, TX. To Doroteo Sr. and Guadalupe Vitela. United in Holy matrimony to Guadalupe De La Cruz on October 12 1963 in Paducah, TX. Robert loved to entertain people with magic tricks, tell jokes, and stories. Loved to make all kinds of creatures with wire especially scorpions and spiders and give them to people. He loved the work he did in te tire business for almost 40 years. He was an active member of Iglesia Boutista Templo for 43 years. Enjoyed talking to strangers and invited them to church, or bring them home for a shower and a meal. The Lord called him home May 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, three sisters and a grandson. He is survived by his wife, sons Robert Junior. Gabriel, daughter Yvette, Tess and Veronica, six grandsons, five granddaughters and three great grandsons, his brothers, Juan, Ramiro, Samuel, sisters Estella and Olga. Visitation will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 from 12pm-9pm. Funeral services will begin at 1:00pm on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at One Accord Fellowship Church, 6002 Avenue U. Interment will follow in Peaceful Gardens Cemetery, Woodrow, TX.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now