|
|
Lubbock- Robert Longoria Vitela Sr. Born June 7 1943 in Raymondville, TX. To Doroteo Sr. and Guadalupe Vitela. United in Holy matrimony to Guadalupe De La Cruz on October 12 1963 in Paducah, TX. Robert loved to entertain people with magic tricks, tell jokes, and stories. Loved to make all kinds of creatures with wire especially scorpions and spiders and give them to people. He loved the work he did in te tire business for almost 40 years. He was an active member of Iglesia Boutista Templo for 43 years. Enjoyed talking to strangers and invited them to church, or bring them home for a shower and a meal. The Lord called him home May 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, three sisters and a grandson. He is survived by his wife, sons Robert Junior. Gabriel, daughter Yvette, Tess and Veronica, six grandsons, five granddaughters and three great grandsons, his brothers, Juan, Ramiro, Samuel, sisters Estella and Olga. Visitation will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 from 12pm-9pm. Funeral services will begin at 1:00pm on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at One Accord Fellowship Church, 6002 Avenue U. Interment will follow in Peaceful Gardens Cemetery, Woodrow, TX.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2019