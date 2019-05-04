|
|
Littlefield- Robert Martinez, 76, of Littlefield passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Lubbock. He was born March 30, 1943 in Asherton, Texas to Francisco and Manuela Martinez.
Robert married Molly Abeyta April 20, 1968 in Littlefield. He was a professional truck driver all his life, first for Bawcom Butane and later for Coastal Chemical Company. Robert was a devoted husband and Pop to his three children, and a devoted Grandpa to his six grandchildren who were his world.
Robert is survived by his wife of 51 years, Molly Martinez of Littlefield; two sons, Chris Martinez and Michelle of Lubbock and Stephen Martinez of Midland; a daughter, Emily Martinez of Lubbock; six grandchildren, Travon Benton and wife Amanda of San Marcos, TX, Jalen Benton and Braden Benton both of Lubbock, Ethan Martinez and Nicholas Martinez both of Midland and Casey Perez of San Antonio; a brother, Ramon Martinez of Poolville, TX; and a cousin, Maria Mendoza of Littlefield; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Rudy Martinez.
Funeral Mass will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Littlefield with Father Brian Wood officiating and his cousin, Deacon Ricky Vasquez assisting. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Ethan Martinez, Nicholas Martinez, Travon Benton, Jalen Benton, Braden Benton, Sean Abeyta and Anthony Abeyta. The family will be available to receive friends from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the funeral home, followed by a rosary at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in Robert's honor to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Diocese of Lubbock Seminary Fund. Arrangements are under the personal care of Hillcrest Funeral Home in Littlefield.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2019