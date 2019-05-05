|
|
Lubbock- The family of Robert "Bob" Pair announces his passing, on Thursday May 2, 2019, at the age of 91.
Bob will be lovingly remembered by his children, Robert and wife Lee of Houston, Texas, Wynona and husband Robert of Mansfield, Texas, Andrea of Centennial, Colorado and Heather and Jerol of Lubbock; grandchildren Michelle, Lisa, Donnie, Devynn, Julie Anna, Adam, Meredith, Jaxson, Jasmine, Ellis, Noah and Gavin; one great grandson, Lucas; and beloved brother, Marvin. He was married to Iris Clepper, for 64 years before she preceded him in death. Bob was a band leader for over 70 plus years following his lifelong passionate love of music, especially Bluegrass. Bob served in the United States Navy as a Seaman 3rd class during the final stages of WWII and throughout the Korean Conflict. Bob was also a Master Mason for 65 years. In his professional career Bob was an Electrical Engineer for General Electric and Monsanto Chemical for many years. Celebration of life services will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Raintree Christian Church with Josh Haynes officiating. Internment will follow at Englewood Cemetery, Slaton, Texas. Visitation will be held from 6-7:30 PM, Monday, May 6, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2019