|
|
Lubbock- Robert Paul (Bob) Pattillo passed from this temporary life to eternal life to be with his Lord and Savior on August 13, 2019. A celebration service will be at 2 pm, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers with Dr. Marcus Murphy presiding. A tribute of Bob 's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Bob was born in Lubbock January 26, 1944 and was a 1962 graduate of Monterey High School and later graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Business Administration. Bob made a career as a sales representative and retired after many years as a pharmaceutical sales representative. He was active in his church serving as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, and as a member of the choir. Bob married his only love, Janet Robb, in 1970 and they celebrated 49 years of marriage. Bob loved his Lord, his wife, his family, his friends, golfing, fishing and thoroughly enjoyed being retired the last few years of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mary Ruth Pattillo.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Janet; brother, Don Pattillo and wife Sharon and son Ron; sister-in-law Barbara Groves and son Brent; sister-in-law Joyce Curry; and several cousins with whom Bob was very close.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances and memorials may be sent to Exodus Prison Ministry, One Accord Fellowship, or .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019