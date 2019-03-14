Lubbock- Visitation services for Robert (Roach) Rocha, 61, of Lubbock will be 5:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, March, 15, 2019 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Please visit www.sandersfuneralhome.com to celebrate the life of Robert.



Robert passed away in his home on March 12, 2019. He was born October 16, 1957 in Alice, Texas to Raul and Angelina Rocha. Robert graduated from Coronado High School in 1976. He married Denise McCormick on August 17, 1979 in Lubbock, Texas. He was an auto mechanic. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Loved ones include his wife, Denise; daughter, Angela Rocha; son Chad Rocha; grandson, Anthony and granddaughters, Hayleigh, Aribella and Harlin; sister, Zelda Cuevas and brother, Raul Rocha, Jr.



Roach was a good honest mechanic, whom anyone could trust. You may not like what he said but he spoke the truth. He loved working on cars, spending time with his race family and drinking mountain dew. He enjoyed watching Street Outlaws, fishing at Alan Henry and his dogs, Buddy and Buster. But above all he loved his wife, kids and grandchildren. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019