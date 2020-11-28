Lubbock- Robert Rodriguez was called home on Friday November 20, 2020 at the age of 71 years. He will be remembered as a loving and caring man. He was the type of person that would give you the shirt off of his back. He worked for Texas Instruments for 30 years and at Covenant Medical Records for 19 years. Robert was preceded in death by his grandparents, Father, Lupe Rodriguez and Nephew, Chris Garcia. He leaves behind his mother, Janie Rodriguez, children, Vanity Garcia, Jayden Mireles, Devin Mireles, Madison Mireles and Allison Mireles, two brothers, Ramon Flores and Sandy Rodriguez and two sisters, Janie Ramos and Yolanda Garcia and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers for Robert will be Vincent Garcia, Michael Torres, Mikey Torres, Matthew Mireles, Ignacio Gonzales and Ricky Champion. Visitation will be held at Guajardo Funeral Chapels on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 5-9pm with the Holy Rosary to be recited beginning at 7:00pm. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 in Peaceful Gardens Cemetery beginning at 10:00am.