Home

POWERED BY

Services
Englunds Inc
1400 Woodrow Rd
Slaton, TX 79364
(806) 828-3535
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Englewood Cemetery
Slaton, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rubio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Rubio


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Rubio Obituary
Slaton- Robert Rubio, 51, of Slaton, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

Graveside services will be 3:00 pm Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. Arrangements are by Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton.

Robert was born November 8, 1967 in Lockney to Ruben and Ovidia Rubio. Robert was an accomplished musician and music was his passion.

He was preceded in death by his father: and brother, Domingo Rubio.

Robert is survived by his wife, Margarita DeLeon of Slaton; his daughters, Cynthia Rubio of Hereford and Valerie Vasquez of Slaton; his sons, Ruben Rubio of Slaton, Robert Rubio of Herford and Julian Vasquez [Linette] of Slaton; his sisters, Diana Moreno [Manuel] of Plainview and Becky Braderhorst [Mike] of Minnesota; his brothers, Ruben Rubio, Jr. [Debbie] of Stover, Missouri, Rudy Rubio [ Maria] of Toledo, Ohio and Richard Rubio [Maria] of Canyon; his mother Ovidia Vallejo of Amarillo and nine grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now