Slaton- Robert Rubio, 51, of Slaton, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
Graveside services will be 3:00 pm Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. Arrangements are by Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton.
Robert was born November 8, 1967 in Lockney to Ruben and Ovidia Rubio. Robert was an accomplished musician and music was his passion.
He was preceded in death by his father: and brother, Domingo Rubio.
Robert is survived by his wife, Margarita DeLeon of Slaton; his daughters, Cynthia Rubio of Hereford and Valerie Vasquez of Slaton; his sons, Ruben Rubio of Slaton, Robert Rubio of Herford and Julian Vasquez [Linette] of Slaton; his sisters, Diana Moreno [Manuel] of Plainview and Becky Braderhorst [Mike] of Minnesota; his brothers, Ruben Rubio, Jr. [Debbie] of Stover, Missouri, Rudy Rubio [ Maria] of Toledo, Ohio and Richard Rubio [Maria] of Canyon; his mother Ovidia Vallejo of Amarillo and nine grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019