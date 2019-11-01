|
Lubbock- Robert Scott Phares, passed away October 26 at his home at age 58. Scott graduated Monterey high school among the top of his class with honors before continuing on to Texas Tech University. Though he was not able to complete his college degree due to his health, he completed several semesters despite his setbacks. He was a member of Monterey Baptist Church, was very involved in church activities, and attended every time the doors were open. Scott very much enjoyed attending local Gun and Knife shows to add to his ever growing knife collection and bring home a gift or two for his family and friends. Since he was a teenager, Scott battled with an extensive history of medical conditions, but he was not alone. Scott received unbelievable home care his entire life from his father, Joe Phares, and his loving mother, Ina Phares. Throughout these trying times, Scott never lost his sense of humor or desire to share a meal and tell a joke with those whom he cared for. His positive outlook on life despite his situation was as much of a help to his family as it was to him. He will not be forgotten and will be dearly missed. Visitation will begin at 1 pm, Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Abbey Chapel at Resthaven with the Celebration of Life services to follow at 2 pm with Rev. Jim Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019