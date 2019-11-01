Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Phares
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Scott Phares


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Scott Phares Obituary
Lubbock- Robert Scott Phares, passed away October 26 at his home at age 58. Scott graduated Monterey high school among the top of his class with honors before continuing on to Texas Tech University. Though he was not able to complete his college degree due to his health, he completed several semesters despite his setbacks. He was a member of Monterey Baptist Church, was very involved in church activities, and attended every time the doors were open. Scott very much enjoyed attending local Gun and Knife shows to add to his ever growing knife collection and bring home a gift or two for his family and friends. Since he was a teenager, Scott battled with an extensive history of medical conditions, but he was not alone. Scott received unbelievable home care his entire life from his father, Joe Phares, and his loving mother, Ina Phares. Throughout these trying times, Scott never lost his sense of humor or desire to share a meal and tell a joke with those whom he cared for. His positive outlook on life despite his situation was as much of a help to his family as it was to him. He will not be forgotten and will be dearly missed. Visitation will begin at 1 pm, Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Abbey Chapel at Resthaven with the Celebration of Life services to follow at 2 pm with Rev. Jim Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -