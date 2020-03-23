|
|
Petersburg- Robert (Buddy) Smith passed away peacefully Friday, March 20, 2020. Private graveside services will be held at the Petersburg Cemetery. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Idalou.
Buddy was born June 3, 1936 to Sis and Marvin Smith in Lorenzo Texas. He grew up in Petersburg and joined the Navy serving on the USS Essex after graduating from Petersburg High School.
On 11/3/1955 he married his wife of 52 years, Barbara Lambert.
After his Navy discharge he joined his dad in farming, retiring after more than 45 years.
Buddy loved reminiscing about the good ole days, going to the cafe and drugstore to socialize with his buddies, and especially loved having breakfast with his best bud grandson Tyler. He will be greatly missed and was truly one of a kind.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Robert (Hokey) Smith Jr, brother Johnny Smith and son-in-law Jeff Graham.
Survivors include daughter Debbie Graham of Amarillo, grandsons Tyler Chattin of Amarillo , Ian (Meghan) Graham of Wichita KS, great granddaughter Ava, brother Tommy(Linda) Smith of Kermit and sister Judy Hollums of New Deal.
The family requests that donations be made to Petersburg Cemetery Association or BSA Hospice of the Southwest.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020