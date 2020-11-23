1/1
Robert "Bob, B" Spinks
1934 - 2020
Lubbock- Robert Lee "Bob, B" Spinks, 86, of Lubbock, passed away on November 17, 2020 at Covenant Medical Center. He was born July 6, 1934 to the late Delbert and Opal Gibson Spinks in Seagraves Texas. He moved to Hobbs, NM with his family and graduated from Hobbs High school, where he enjoyed playing for many of the school teams. "Go Eagles!" After high school he served Honorably in the US Army. After serving, he worked for the US Postal Service before moving to Lubbock in 1967, where he met his wife Donna and were married on September 9, 1968. They moved their family several times working for DeCoty Coffee Company in Midland, Bryan and Houston, before returning to Lubbock in 1984 to work for Sexton Enterprises, "Yellow Cab." He enjoyed his family time with his family, woodworking, camping, fishing, playing board games and Barbequing. He was a big Tech fan and Kansas City Chief's, Patrick Mahomes fan.

In addition to his wife, Donna, Robert (Bob) is survived by his children; Cherie (Allan) Dockrey of Colorado City, TX, Jeannie Boyd of Odessa, TX, Stacey Barkley of Odessa, TX, Rick Garth of Hillsboro, KS, Kim (Wayne) Edwards of Lubbock, TX, Dana (Brad) Halley of Peoria, AZ, Randall (Felisha) Spinks of Lubbock, TX. Grand Children; Jeremy Meguire, Forrest (Chelynne) Barkley, Cassi (Kasey) Kirkpatrick, Tim (Sarah) Garth, Ashley Zawackie, Jacob Thornton, and Kayla (Brandon) Boyd. He is also survived by 19 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Wednesday, November 25th from 9:00AM to 10:00AM. A private funeral service may be viewed via Facebook Live at 10:00AM on Resthaven Funeral Home, Lubbock, Facebook Page. A private burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Calling hours
09:00 AM
NOV
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
