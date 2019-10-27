Home

Robert Stumbaugh Obituary
Lubbock- Robert (Bob) Stumbaugh, Jr. passed away on October 24, 2019. He was born on April 21, 1928 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He married Betty Jean Snow on September 16, 1947, in Clarksville, Arkansas. He graduated from The College of the Ozarks with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy in 1949. Bob served in the US Army from August 1954 to February 1956, receiving an honorable discharge as a Private First Class. He then moved to Lubbock, Texas to pursue his pharmacy career. He worked at Gentry Drug before opening Stumbaugh Drug, which he had for forty years. During his life in Lubbock, he served as a board member of Southern Little League and his drug store sponsored many Little League baseball teams. He was the president of Monterey Athletic Booster Club and a former member of Hillcrest Country Club where he served as President of the Board of Directors. Bob is survived by his two sons Monty and wife Sara of Laguna Vista, Texas and son Mike of Lubbock, two grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Services will be held on Monday, October 28 at the Mausoleum Chapel at Resthaven Memorial Park with visitation at 9:00AM and the service following at 10:00AM
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
