Ralls - Robert T Turner was born July 12, 1945 in Odessa, Texas to Louise and Lee Roy Turner.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and two of his grandchildren Jeremy Jones and Jessica Bayliss who left him 4 great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
Those left to cherish his memories are; his soulmate Patricia, a son Ron Jones and his wife Peggy of Shallowater, TX; a daughter Christie Jones of Mineola, TX; a grandson Christopher Jones and his wife Heather and 5 children of El Paso, TX; a granddaughter Kristina Boyd and her husband Ryan and son of Lubbock, TX; and 2 little boys from College Station who call him Pops.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17 from 2-4 pm at the Adams Funeral Home of Ralls. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, October 18 at 2 pm at the Ralls Cemetery.
