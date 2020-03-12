|
Lubbock- Robert Thoreson passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Robert Thoreson was born on December 6, 1957, to Robert and Helen Mast Thoreson in Detroit, Michigan. Robert married Debra Dull on September 4, 2013, in San Bernardino, California. Robert graduated from Birmingham High School in 1976. He then went on to college at Faris State in Big Rapids, Michigan. After college Robert began a wonderful career with General Motors. He worked in Warren, Michigan until 1993 and then transferred to the Proving Grounds in Milford, Michigan where he retired in August of 2018 after 38.8 years of service. While on vacation in September of 2013, Robert and Debbie married. While looking for a place to retire they stumbled upon their Lubbock home which they purchased and made it home until his death.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Ann Dull; children, Robert Eugene Thoreson, III and girlfriend, Amy Farrell; Jeremy Dull and girlfriend, Kristina Tomechko; Justin Dull and wife, Danielle; Jarrod Dull and fiance, Alicia Polivina; Keely Ann Vendig, and husband, Lee D.; five grandchildren, Sierra and Ryder Thoreson, Finley Carpenter, Miller, and Bowen Vendig; his mother, Helen Mast Thoreson; three sisters, Lynn Brown, and husband, Rod; Jan Serota and husband, Kern and their children Thor and Sara; Kristin Worener and husband, Erick, and their children Fritz and Katey.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Eugene Thoreson, Sr.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020