Adams Funeral Home - Crosbyton
622 West Aspen
Crosbyton, TX 79322
(806) 675-2150
Robert Wade "Bob" Butler


1935 - 2020
Robert Wade "Bob" Butler Obituary
Crosbyton - Robert Wade Butler "Bob" of Crosbyton passed away peacefully January 12, 2020. Funeral Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday January 15, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Crosbyton. Burial will follow in the Crosbyton Cemetery under the direction of Adams Funeral Home of Crosbyton.

Bob was born on September 20, 1935 in Dallas, Texas to Alcie Wade Butler and Susie Edgemon Butler. He married Anne Hall in Abilene, Texas, on March 25, 1961. Bob attended Texas Tech and Hardin Simmons University and also served in the US Army. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church where he served as Trustee and on numerous Committees. He also served as Chairman of Girl Scout Camp Rio Blanco, he was a member of Sportsman Club, Coached Little League, help organize girls softball league, and served on the Board of American Diabetic Assoc.

Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman. He spent 15 years at O.H. Ivie Lake. He owned and operated Butler Oil and was a farmer.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, and his daughter Dorie Anne Butler.

He is survived by his wife Anne Butler of Crosbyton.

In lieu of flowers donate to First United Methodist Church of Crosbyton or Crosbyton Clinic Hospital EMS.

Online condolences can be made at www.adamsfuneral.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
