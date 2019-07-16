Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Wayne Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Wayne Davis Obituary
Lubbock- Robert Wayne Davis passed away on July 14, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm today, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 85 years at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Robert Wayne Davis's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 16 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now