|
|
Lubbock- Robert Wayne Davis passed away on July 14, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm today, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 85 years at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Robert Wayne Davis's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 16 to July 17, 2019