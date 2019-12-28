Home

Robert William Spain


1939 - 2019
Lubbock- Robert William Spain, 80, formally of Lubbock, TX, passed away December 23rd, 2019 after suffering a lengthy illness.



Born on October 11, 1939, in Childress, TX, he served four years in the US Air Force as an aircraft mechanic. Robert worked in heavy road construction, supervising the building of highways and bridges throughout his favorite state, Texas. Classic cars, history, gardening, and woodworking were some of his lifelong passions. He was also an avid reader and loved to debate his political views.



He was proceeded in death by his wife Nancy, parents Jadie and Virginia Spain of Plainview, and stepson Danny Joe Green.

Robert is survived by his daughter Gina Oseguera, husband Bobby Pope; grandchildren, Daniella, Christian, and Spencer Oseguera all of Flower Mound, TX; siblings Jay Spain (Wanda) of Hereford, TX, Judy Reed-Tiner of Lubbock, TX and Tom Spain (Lori) of Nacogdoches, TX; three stepsons, Latham (Renae) Dickens, Tim (Michelle) Hurt and Joel (Toni) Hurt; three step-grandsons, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Memorial services are pending. Donations in Robert's name may be made to:



Cal Farley's Boys Ranch

600 W. 11th Ave.

Amarillo, TX 79101-3228

https://www.calfarley.org/waystogive/

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
