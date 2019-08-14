|
Ransom Canyon- Robert Wilson (Bobby) Poynor, Jr. passed away and arrived at his Heavenly home on August 6, 2019, at the age of 89. Bobby was born in Malvern, AR on June 14, 1930, to Bob and Maedelle Poynor. He attended Lubbock High School and graduated from Texas Tech with a degree in mechanical engineering. In his early adult years, Bobby traveled Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Arkansas as an evangelist, singer, song leader and Bible teacher. He worked at Lubbock Manufacturing Co, then owned Poynor's Whites Auto in Slaton, Texas and eventually owned State Heating and Air Conditioning in Lubbock, Texas. He married Charlene Burk on July 14, 1966 and they built a life in Ransom Canyon where he was involved in many aspects of their community, through sports, business, and volunteer work. Bobby was preceded in death by his wife Charlene Poynor, parents Bob and Maedelle Poynor, brothers Frank Poynor and Paul Poynor and his grandson, Garrett Bender. He is survived by brothers Haney (Faye) Poynor of Lubbock, TX, Marlin (Carola) Poynor of Lubbock, TX, sister Margaret Ann (Doug) Lindquist of Granbury, TX, daughter Daena (Gary) Bender of Lubbock, TX, sons Terry (Michelle) Poynor of Clovis, NM, Randy (Cindy) Poynor of Santee, CA, Rob (Alexa) Poynor of Dallas, TX, Bobby Mahaffey of Tulare, CA, Danny Mahaffey of Ransom Canyon, TX, Roy Mahaffey of Lubbock, TX, Cliff (Lisa) Mahaffey of Canyon, TX, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren that he loved dearly. Bobby was a great Christian man whose desire was to live for God. A celebration of life will be held August 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Quaker Avenue Church of Christ in Lubbock, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019