Lubbock- 62 passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Roberto was born on December 11, 1957, to Pedro and Estella Donato.



