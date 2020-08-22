1/1
Lubbock- On Sunday, August 16, 2020, Roberto Mata (of Lubbock), loving husband and father of three children, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ at age 67 after battling stomach cancer. Visitation will be held from 12 - 2 PM on Sunday, August 23rd at Resthaven Funeral Home's Abbey Chapel. The celebration service will be held at 9 am on Monday, August 24th at Resthaven Funeral Home's Abbey Chapel, Pastor Jesse Cisneros will be officiating. The graveside service will follow immediately after. He graduated from Ralls High School and worked as a farmer before starting a career as a Certified Nurse's Aide in which he met his future wife Maria Luisa Gonzalez-Mata and later held positions in law enforcement, security, and pharmacy clerk until retirement. His interests included hunting, guns, traveling, and coin collecting. Later in life, he devoted much of his time and energy to caring for his wife until she passed away at age 67. He was a devout Christian and loved singing in church. He last attended Ralls First Baptist Church and Lubbock Trinity Church. Roberto is survived by 3 children: Yvette (Cardell) Griffin of Lubbock, Sylvia (Rodney) Alardin of Lubbock, and Antonio (Patricia) Gonzalez of Zachary, Louisiana; 10 grandchildren: Jazmin, Damarieh (Crystal), Christian, Andrew, Samuel, Duran, Elyxcus, Kyle, Sheyane, and Gabreyela; and 5 great grandchildren. His sisters Patricia (Timothy) Cumbo of North Carolina, Maria (Ambrosio) Arevalo of Lubbock, Margot Mosqueda of North Carolina, and Joann Ponciano of Lubbock. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife Maria Luisa Gonzalez-Mata; his parents Torivio Mata and Celia Gonzalez-Mata; his sister Veronica Velasquez; and his brothers-in-law Junior Mosqueda and Gilbert Ponciano. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
AUG
24
Celebration of Life
09:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
AUG
24
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
