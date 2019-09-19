|
Lubbock- Robin Camille Matthews lived a life of unbridled energy from her birth on November 26, 1963 in Dallas through her disabling illness and passing September 10, 2019 in Lubbock. Robin was a cum laude graduate of the University of Texas at Dallas and Texas Tech University School of Law. Her creative genius and Renaissance sensibility led her down many paths with true intellectual curiosity and natural talent. The family is so grateful to the many friends and colleagues who showed such generosity and loyalty to Robin through the years. Survivors include her father, Jack Matthews of Rockwall; mother, Peggy Robbins of Richmond, VA; siblings, Becky Cloetta and husband Larry of Jackson, WY, Liz Matthews of Richmond,VA, Alex Matthews and wife Liu of Rockwall, and Chris Johnson of Oxford, NC; cherished niece, Catherine Cloetta, cousin, Carolyn Schindler, and her polydactyl cat, Echo. Robin was preceded in death by her beloved chocolate lab, Jackson Brown.
We would love to know that Robin's memory lives on as each of us finds joy in simple things and spreads love to one another in caring words, thoughts, and actions. A celebration of life is pending. Please share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019