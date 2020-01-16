|
Lubbock- Robyn Satterfield Jimenez walked into the arms of Jesus early Saturday morning. She leaves behind many friends and family who loved her deeply. She was loved by all who knew her.
Robyn is survived by her mother, Diana Cherry; her brother, Robert Satterfield; her husband, Jessie Jimenez; her three children, Johnny (27), AJ (21), and Jessica Jimenez (18). Also, "the lights of her life", her three grandchildren, Jess'lyn, Jaz'lyn, and Jo'siah Jimenez.
A Memorial Service will be held at Liberty Baptist Church, 4023 34th St., on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 6 p.m.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020