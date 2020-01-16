Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robyn Jimenez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robyn (Satterfield) Jimenez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robyn (Satterfield) Jimenez Obituary
Lubbock- Robyn Satterfield Jimenez walked into the arms of Jesus early Saturday morning. She leaves behind many friends and family who loved her deeply. She was loved by all who knew her.

Robyn is survived by her mother, Diana Cherry; her brother, Robert Satterfield; her husband, Jessie Jimenez; her three children, Johnny (27), AJ (21), and Jessica Jimenez (18). Also, "the lights of her life", her three grandchildren, Jess'lyn, Jaz'lyn, and Jo'siah Jimenez.

A Memorial Service will be held at Liberty Baptist Church, 4023 34th St., on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 6 p.m.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -