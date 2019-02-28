|
|
Crosbyton- A celebration of the life of Rocky Walker, 56, of Crosbyton, Texas will be 11:00 AM Saturday,March 2, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-3211 58th St. The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, March 1, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Rocky by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
Rocky passed away February 25, 2019. He was born September 7, 1962 in Salt Lake City , UT to S. Buddy and Helen Walker. He was raised in West Valley, Utah. He graduated from Granger High School in 1981 and received his Bachelors Degree in Economics from UNM. He was a Logistics Manager for Jump Transport. He married Tammy Edge on June 14, 1986 in Tucumcari, NM.
Loved ones include wife Tammy Walker; parents, Buddy and Helen Walker; sons, Jeff Walker (Andrea) and Steven Nabours (Aija); daughters, Kristine Gaines (Caleb) and Kelsey Walker (Cody); granddaughter, Terra Nabours; sisters, Shyrlee Rogers, Colleen Foard (Steve), Connie Johnson and Annette Owen (William).
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019