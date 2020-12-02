Lubbock- The family of Rod Paine will celebrate his life of 70 years at 4:30 PM on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He passed on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. In support of the health of everyone, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.
Rodney Reece Paine was born on July 17, 1950, to Willard and Billie Paine in Tulia, TX. Rod graduated from Monahans High School and continued his education at Abilene Christian College where he obtained his degree in Accounting. Rod established a career in Travel which culminated in his position as Deputy Director of the Lubbock International Airport in Lubbock, TX. Displaying a true heart of passion and service for the travel industry, Rod responded to the Astrodome in Houston, TX in 2005 as evacuees from Hurricane Katrina desperately sought to reconnect with friends and family. Rod tirelessly arranged travel by vehicle, train, and airplane without compensation for hundreds of families, connecting them to their loved ones around the nation during their darkest hour.
Rod married Brenda Sue Turner in 1978 and she proceeded him in death in 1982. Rod found his joy in his 5 children and was an ever-present "Dad" throughout their lives. Rod is described by friends as "one of a kind," and the greatest of historians. He entertained us all with story-telling and a keen sense of humor. Most importantly, Rod was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ and has been welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven by his Lord and Savior.
Survivors include his children, Chelsea Couch and husband Steve, Chris Paine, Amy Onofre and husband Brenton, Jason Paine and wife Kallie, Alisa Schroeder and husband Chris; grandchildren, Danielle Flowers and husband Jared, Mason Couch and wife Misty, Caroline Paine, Chloe Paine, Allison Onofre, Max Onofre, Kenidi Tuttle, Kason Paine, Kash Paine, Harrison Schroeder, and Alaina Schroeder; great-grandchildren, Parker Flowers, Peyton Flowers, and Quaid Couch; and siblings, Pam Henderson and husband Larry, Russ Paine and wife Shan, and Rex Paine.
Memorial contributions are suggested to non-profit Refuge Services, P.O. Box 53684, Lubbock, TX 79453 in his memory.