|
|
Lubbock- Rod Ratliff, 76, of Lubbock, Texas died January 17th, 2020 in Lubbock. He was born December 29, 1942 in Quanah, Texas.
He was an avid amateur engineer, story teller, and teacher to everyone he met. In 2004 he helped found an on-line forum called ShopFloorTalk where his passion for making things and story telling would eventually collide to make him internet famous with Cutter's Vise.
Rod is survived by his beloved Border Collie Wilson, children, grandchildren, brother, sister, and extended on-line and park friends-families.
He donated his body to science and his family is honoring his wish to have no services. Those wishing to honor his memory may do so by adopting an elderly dog. He was passionate about giving aging pets good homes.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020