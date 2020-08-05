Denver City, Texas- Memorial Services for Rodney Dean Parker, 71, of Denver City, Texas will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, August 6, 2020, in the First Baptist Church with Brother Skip Rodgers officiating, under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.
Rodney passed away on August 2, 2020 In Lubbock, Texas.
Rodney was born October 19, 1948 in Lubbock, Texas to H.O. Parker and Nadine Dixon Parker. He married Davela Edens on March 19, 1971 in Lubbock, Texas. He was co-owner of Electric Motor Repair since 1961. He was Past President of the Denver City Chamber of Commerce and the Lions Club, Past Vice President of the DCISD School Board, coached Little League Baseball for many years and a member of the First Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Terry and Donnie Parker.
Rodney is survived by his wife Davela Parker of the home; two sons John Parker and his husband Chris of Columbus, Ohio, Bradley Parker and his wife Kala of Denver City; a sister L'Dena Mitchell of Caldwell; three grandchildren Rylan, Keelan, and Maelin.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations in Rodney's name be sent to Alzheimer's Association
: act.alz.org/donate,
Denver City Lions Club: Po Box 441, Denver City, Tx 79323, Denver City Food & Toy Drive, Po Box 1538, Denver City, Tx 79323 or the First Baptist Church, 519 W 4th Street, Denver City, Tx 79323.