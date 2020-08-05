1/1
RODNEY DEAN PARKER
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RODNEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denver City, Texas- Memorial Services for Rodney Dean Parker, 71, of Denver City, Texas will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, August 6, 2020, in the First Baptist Church with Brother Skip Rodgers officiating, under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.

Rodney passed away on August 2, 2020 In Lubbock, Texas.

Rodney was born October 19, 1948 in Lubbock, Texas to H.O. Parker and Nadine Dixon Parker. He married Davela Edens on March 19, 1971 in Lubbock, Texas. He was co-owner of Electric Motor Repair since 1961. He was Past President of the Denver City Chamber of Commerce and the Lions Club, Past Vice President of the DCISD School Board, coached Little League Baseball for many years and a member of the First Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Terry and Donnie Parker.

Rodney is survived by his wife Davela Parker of the home; two sons John Parker and his husband Chris of Columbus, Ohio, Bradley Parker and his wife Kala of Denver City; a sister L'Dena Mitchell of Caldwell; three grandchildren Rylan, Keelan, and Maelin.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations in Rodney's name be sent to Alzheimer's Association: act.alz.org/donate, Denver City Lions Club: Po Box 441, Denver City, Tx 79323, Denver City Food & Toy Drive, Po Box 1538, Denver City, Tx 79323 or the First Baptist Church, 519 W 4th Street, Denver City, Tx 79323.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ratliff Funeral Homes Llc
303 E Broadway St
Denver City, TX 79323
(806) 592-2321
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved