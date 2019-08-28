Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Wooten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Wayne Wooten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney Wayne Wooten Obituary
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Rodney Wayne Wooten, 54, of Lubbock, Texas will be 2:00 PM Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Sanders Memorial Chapel Please celebrate the life of Rodney by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.

Rodney passed away August 23, 2019. He was born November 30, 1964 in Los Angeles, CA. He was raised in Lubbock and attended Coronado High School. He owned and operated Clear Choice Carpet Services and Carpet Solutions.

Loved ones include mother, Judy Dutton Tubbs; brother, Ronny Wooten; brother Michael Wooten; sister-in-law, Audrey Daniel; sons, Colton, Christian and Matthew Wooten; numerous aunts,uncles, cousins and friends.

Memorials are suggested to the American Stroke Foundation.

Rodney was outgoing, goodlooking and a charmer. He liked fishing and spending time outdoors. He was an avid Cowboy and Longhorn Fan. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He is very loved and will be missed by many.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sanders Funeral Home
Download Now