Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Rodney Wayne Wooten, 54, of Lubbock, Texas will be 2:00 PM Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Sanders Memorial Chapel Please celebrate the life of Rodney by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
Rodney passed away August 23, 2019. He was born November 30, 1964 in Los Angeles, CA. He was raised in Lubbock and attended Coronado High School. He owned and operated Clear Choice Carpet Services and Carpet Solutions.
Loved ones include mother, Judy Dutton Tubbs; brother, Ronny Wooten; brother Michael Wooten; sister-in-law, Audrey Daniel; sons, Colton, Christian and Matthew Wooten; numerous aunts,uncles, cousins and friends.
Memorials are suggested to the American Stroke Foundation.
Rodney was outgoing, goodlooking and a charmer. He liked fishing and spending time outdoors. He was an avid Cowboy and Longhorn Fan. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He is very loved and will be missed by many.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019