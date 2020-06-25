Lubbbock- Rodolfo (Rudy) Ignacio Herrera, 79 of Lubbock passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born on July 31, 1940 to Rodolfo and Maria Luisa (Knopf) Herrera in Juarez, Mexico. Rudy attended school in El Paso and graduated from El Paso High School in 1957. Following graduation, he attended Texas Western College for 3 years where he studied Pre-Med. Rudy enlisted in the U S Air Force in August, 1960 and while in the service studied Russian at Portland State. After leaving the Air Force, he worked for several finance companies for 30 years before leaving to start his own car dealerships. Rudy opened three car dealerships before retiring in 2009.Rudy is survived by sons, Robert Herrera of Lubbock, Rudy Herrera II of El Paso , Rudy Herrera III of Albuquerque, Dr. Lionel Herrera of San Francisco, and Ivan Herrera of El Paso; daughter, Rosa Herrera of Mexico City; several brothers and sisters and extended family; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Alejandra; brother, Adolfo Herrera; and sister, Rosa Pena.Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 11 AM until 2 PM at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with funeral services to follow at 2 Pm in the Combest Family Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Park following services.