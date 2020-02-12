|
|
Lubbock- Rogelio "Roy" Ramos, 62 of Lubbock passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born June 30, 1957 to Guadalupe and Louisa (Ramon) Ramos in Seguin, Texas. Roy graduated from Lubbock high school and went on to receive his Associates degree from South Plains College. He enlisted in the U.S. Marines and served 10 years as a Staff Sergeant and then 3 years in the Army Reserves before being Honorably Discharged on June 21, 1994. After the military he worked for the Texas Department of Human Services and the Women's Protective Service Shelter for 26 years before retiring. After retirement, Roy returned to Texas Tech University Health Science Center and retired with 5 years of service. Roy married Hope (Garza) Ramos on August 20, 2011. He loved fishing, camping, cooking out and especially traveling to the mountains. Roy enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Tech. He attended Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Hope Ramos; children, Justinian Rogelio Ramos, Mackinzie "Mickie" Bender (Chris), Bambi Trevino (Pete), Andy Luna (Leslie), Tayler Ramos; siblings, Anselmo Ramos, Gilbert Ramos, Jessie Ramos, Lupito Ramos, DoyLene Rodriguez; and four grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with Rosary to be cited at 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Venue on Broadway. Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
~Semper Fi
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020