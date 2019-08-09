|
Lubbock- Roger Dale Ward passed away on August 7, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on today, August 9, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 69 years at 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Roger Dale Ward's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Roger Dale Ward was born on December 20, 1949, to Jack and Hazel Edge Ward in Lubbock, Texas. Roger married Lucinda Ward on December 7, 1973.
Survivors include his wife, Lucinda Ward; their children, Melissa Green, and husband, Patrick; April Ward and husband, Eugene Cantu; Lindsey Littlefield and husband, Joey; grandchildren, Patrick Green, Dylan Green, Kaleigh Varghese, Ellyson Varghese, Jackson Littlefield, Konnor Littlefield, Lennon Littlefield, Brody Cantu, and Bentley Cantu.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Hazel Ward; sisters, Glenda Ward Ramirez, Jo Ann Hugill, cousins Donnie Edge and Raymond Ward, and uncle Milburn Edge.
The family of Roger Dale Ward would appreciate contributions to be given to Hospice of Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019