Lubbock- Roger Dale Robertson, 68, of Lubbock passed away September 27, 2019. Memorial services will be held Saturday October 5, 2019 t 2:00 pm at South Park Baptist Church in Lubbock. Roger was born August 2, 1951 in Lubbock Texas, to James (Jack) Robertson and Juanita Faye (Howard) Robertson. Roger was in the trailer service and equipment industry for the past 48 years. He worked for Hobbs Trailers for 20 years, then he and his father opened their own business, Robertson Trailer Repair for 11 years. For the past 17 years he has been the service manager for J&B Trailers. Roger married Beverly Jean Fleming November 27, 1970. They have been happily married for 48 years. They had two children, Bobby Dale and Lindsey Ladell. Bobby married Daintry Orologio in 2015, they have one daughter. Lindsey married Anthony Townsend in 2013, they have four children. Roger is survived by his wife Beverly, son Bobby and wife Daintry, daughter Lindsey and husband Anthony, Father Jack and wife Nina, sister Connie and husband Randy, five grandchildren Devery, Cheyenne, Kaydence, Michael, Logan, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother Juanita Faye.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019