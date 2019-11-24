|
Houston- Former resident of Lubbock, Hurst and Weatherford Texas, Roger Douglas Huffaker, 79, passed away July 4, 2019, at his home in Houston. A Celebration of Life will be held at Cowboys Golf Club in Grapevine, Texas November 30 from 2:00-4:00pm.
Mr. Huffaker was born October 22, 1939 in Lubbock, Texas, to Loyd and Roxilee Huffaker. Roger was the youngest of 3 boys, and attended Frenship High School in Wolfforth, Texas where he excelled in sports. He continued his education at West Texas State University in Canyon, Texas and was a member of the Varsity Football Team. It was here he met his wife of 56 years, Diana.
Mr. Huffaker served in the United State Army, during The Vietnam War as a helicopter pilot where he flew countless rescue missions and saved many soldiers' lives. During this service he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.
He worked over 25 years for Bell Helicopter as a Test Pilot and Account Manager.
During his time at Bell he traveled the world and became the Chief Pilot on the testing of the military's Cobra model. He retired from Bell Helicopter and moved to Weatherford with his wife Diana.
Enjoying retirement, the couple traveled by train thru Canada, and toured the wine country. They spent many lovely days at their vacation home on Possum Kingdom Lake, where he enjoyed fishing, boating and his Wave runner. Later the couple moved to Houston to be closer to their grandson Reese, and reveled in watching him grow up and excel in soccer.
Roger's interests included family, fishing, grilling, movies and old Tim Conway skits.
Mr. Huffaker is survived by his wife Diana, 2 children and their spouses: Rhonda and Daryl Adams; Rani and Ron Huffaker; his grandson Reese and step granddaughter Lauren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019