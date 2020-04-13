|
Amherst- Roger Leon Britt, 93, of Lubbock, formerly of Amherst, died on April 7, 2020. He will be buried with military honors at a later date at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas. A life tribute sharing her story through photographs and music is available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon and share memories and expressions of sympathy at the end of the obituary.
He was born in Amherst on May 26, 1926, to David Leon Britt and Mary Elizabeth (Yarbrough) Britt. He grew up in Amherst as the sixth of seven children. Roger was combat wounded in Germany during WWII and served out the remainder of his military time in California. When he returned to Amherst in 1947, he asked his little sister, Betty, to ask her best friend, Ray Lynn (Blessing), about going out with him. They were married on March 2, 1948, and were married 71 years.
Roger was a farmer for 50 years, growing cotton and the best watermelons in Lamb County. He also had many grapevine varieties collected from around the world, making wine for a time. He was a Purple Heart recipient. He was a member of the VFW and DAV. He was a persistent and energetic traveler. His family fondly remembers him for his many "Rogerisms," which were sayings depicting his unique perspective on life.
Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Ray Lynn, four months ago. Roger was also preceded in death by his parents and by siblings Wade, Donald, Adele, Geneva, and one great-grandson, Griffin Yarbrough. He is survived by his children, Barbara (Al) Boughton of Los Angeles, Gary (Jo) of Mercedes, Donald (Linda) of Bastrop, his sisters, Bernice Nelson of Victoria, and Betty Harlan of Lubbock. He is survived by a brother-in-law, Pat (Donna) Blessing of Pflugerville. He is also survived by his grandchildren Barry (Mo) Yarbrough, Sunny (Michael) DeMott, Bonnie (Wes) Joines, James Britt, Zarina Britt, Robert Britt, and his great-grandchildren, Jordan Yarbrough, Blake Yarbrough, Sydney Yarbrough, Megan DeMott, Zach DeMott, Elizabeth Joines, and Catherine Joines. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful for the loving care and heartfelt support of all the workers at Wedgewood South. Each of you at Wedgewood South made this an easier path for Roger. Roger also had a dedicated VA care team. This care team of Ginger, Michael K, Melinda, Miranda, Sophia, Michael C, Bruce, Scott, Annie, and Fabian provided care, guidance for the family, and additional support when needed over the last years. Direct Hospice Care provided needed nursing, equipment, and support. Chloe, Clara, and Christina, we thank you. The additional care and support you provided were valued by us since we first met on Christmas Eve. All of you went above and beyond for Roger and us.
Cards to the family may be sent to Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, 6025 82nd Street, Lubbock, TX, 79424. The family has designated St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3708 45th Street, for memorial contributions in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020