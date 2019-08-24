|
Shallowater- Roland Rosas ~ father, husband, brother, nephew, cousin, friend~ passed away August 21, 2019. Born September 9, 1971 in Lubbock, Texas to Jose Guadalupe Moreno Rosas, Jr. and Maria Sylvia Rosas. Roland married Holly Rae Hardin on December 6, 1991 at Memorial Baptist Church in Lubbock, Texas. Roland was a member of St. Philip Benizl Catholic Church of Shallowater. He received his confirmation and renewed his vows with Holly on December 6, 2011. He was the best husband and father. Roland attended Shallowater School District all throughout his education. He worked for Diamond Plastics for many years. He is survived by his wife, Holly Rosas of Shallowater; son and future daughter-in-law Anthony Rosas and Caroline Kirk of Lubbock; daughter Amber Rosas of Shallowater; Foster daughter Hannah Clemments of Texarkana, Texas; parents Lupe and Sylvia Rosas of Shallowater; brother Reynaldo Rosas of Lubbock; sister and brother-in-law Freddie and Crystal Gauna of Lubbock; nephews Jeremiah, Rey, Lupe; Nieces Clarice and Caraline; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Isaiah 40:31- But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength, they will soar on wings like eagles, they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. Visitation will take place Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 12:00PM at Resthaven Funeral Home in the Abbey Chapel. A Rosary will continue after at 3:00PM. Services will be held Monday, August 26, 2019, at 10:00AM at Resthaven Funeral Home in the Abbey Chapel. Donations can be made at Craig Hospital in Eaglewood, Colorado.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019