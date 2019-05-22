Home

Roman Huerta
Roman P. Huerta Jr.

Roman P. Huerta Jr. Obituary
Lubbock- Roman Perez Huerta, Jr, 83, of Lubbock, passed away May 20, 2019 at his home. He was born in July of 1935 in Runge, Texas. His parents, Roman Huerta, Sr and Benita Perez Huerta preceded him in death. Roman worked for Lynn County, retiring with over 30 years of employment. He then worked for Texas Tech University in grounds maintenance, retiring after 10 years of service. He loved his family dearly. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Rita Huerta, a grandson, Robert Huerta, Jr and a great-grandson, Ismael A Waldman. He is survived by his children; Rudy Huerta and wife, Lucia of Donna, Texas, Ruben Huerta and wife Ofelia Mendez of Ropesville, Texas, Rosalinda Huerta, Rafalea Espino and husband Josh, Robert Huerta, all of Lubbock and Roman Huerta and wife Amy Castoreno of San Antonio, Texas. He is further survived by 23 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and a sister, Josie Moreno. Rosary service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 7 pm at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel. Mass will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10 am at Our Lady of Guadulpe Catholic Church with Interment following at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. Online Condolences may be offered at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019
