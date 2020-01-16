Home

Ron J. Guajardo


1959 - 2020
Ron J. Guajardo Obituary
Lubbock- Ronald J. Guajardo Sr. passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 60 in Lubbock, Texas.

Ron was born on May 7, 1959 in Del Rio, Texas and was the youngest child of Donato B. Guajardo Sr. & Ernestina Diaz Guajardo.

He graduated high school in 1977 and earned his funeral director and embalming license from Dallas Institute of Mortuary Service in 1980, making him a third generation funeral director alongside his father and brother at Don's Funeral Chapels in Del Rio, TX.

At 23 years old, Ron relocated to Lubbock, TX to expand the family business where he opened Guajardo Funeral Chapels in 1982 on 34th street. This was the first Hispanic funeral home to be opened in Lubbock, TX. He met Hilda Gonzales in 1985 and they were married in 1988; in that same year he was awarded Business Man of the Year by COMA and began construction on a new funeral home on 4th street. In 1992 he opened a second location in Lamesa, TX which he operated successfully for 8 years until it was sold in 2000. To better serve the Lubbock community in 2002, he commissioned a new building at North University and Clovis Highway. He successfully owned and operated his funeral business for 34 years until his retirement in March of 2016.

Ron valued honoring commitments to his family, friends, employees, and his community. He was amiable and dedicated to treating all with kindness, compassion, and integrity. In retirement, he found joy in the interests of his family; he was proud of his children and their accomplishments. He impressed upon them the value of a good work ethic, being respectful, and facing challenges with a positive attitude. Ron was an avid reader and enjoyed reading and learning about investing. He discovered podcasts in 2018 and could be seen and heard+ listening to them until his passing.

Ron is survived by his wife, Hilda G. Guajardo, his children: Stephanie A. Ortega, Ronald J. Guajardo Jr., Stephen A. Guajardo; his sister, Dianne Martinez; seven nieces and three nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donato & Ernestina Guajardo and his brother Donato Guajardo Jr.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 16, 2020, 3:00pm to 9:00pm, Rosary at 7:00pm at Guajardo Funeral Chapels located at 407 N. University, Lubbock, TX 79415; Funeral Mass to be celebrated at Holy Spirit Catholic Church Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:00pm, 9821 Frankford Ave. Lubbock, TX 79407; Internment: Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park, 15602 Loop 493, Lubbock, TX 79423.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
