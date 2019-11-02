|
|
Lubbock- Ron Peters passed away on October 29, 2019. We will celebrate his life of 84 years at 11 am on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers followed by a visitation. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Ron Peters was born on June 28, 1935, to the late William and Stella Peters in Sacramento, CA. He grew up in Monument, New Mexico and moved to Lubbock to attend Texas Tech University. Ron launched Craftsman Printers at the age of 23. His company, which is well-respected within the printing industry and known for the quality of their work, has high-profile customers from coast-to-coast. He remained active at Craftman Printers until his death.
Survivors include his wife, Thelda Peters; two sons, Mike Peters and wife Gail and Lance Peters and wife Mary; step-daughter, Belinda O'Halloran; step-son, Rick Edwards and wife Wendy; grandchildren, Nathan Peters, Dustin Peters, Annette Peters Sowiak, Brianne O'Halloran, Carson Edwards, Ryan Edwards, Will Edwards, Owen Edwards; and a great-grandchild, Kingston Peters.
The family of Ron Peters has designated Hospice of Lubbock, the Texas Boys Ranch of Lubbock or the Children's Home of Lubbock, for memorial contributions donated in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019