Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ron Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ron Peters


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ron Peters Obituary
Lubbock- Ron Peters passed away on October 29, 2019. We will celebrate his life of 84 years at 11 am on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers followed by a visitation. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Ron Peters was born on June 28, 1935, to the late William and Stella Peters in Sacramento, CA. He grew up in Monument, New Mexico and moved to Lubbock to attend Texas Tech University. Ron launched Craftsman Printers at the age of 23. His company, which is well-respected within the printing industry and known for the quality of their work, has high-profile customers from coast-to-coast. He remained active at Craftman Printers until his death.

Survivors include his wife, Thelda Peters; two sons, Mike Peters and wife Gail and Lance Peters and wife Mary; step-daughter, Belinda O'Halloran; step-son, Rick Edwards and wife Wendy; grandchildren, Nathan Peters, Dustin Peters, Annette Peters Sowiak, Brianne O'Halloran, Carson Edwards, Ryan Edwards, Will Edwards, Owen Edwards; and a great-grandchild, Kingston Peters.

The family of Ron Peters has designated Hospice of Lubbock, the Texas Boys Ranch of Lubbock or the Children's Home of Lubbock, for memorial contributions donated in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now