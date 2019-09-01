Home

Ronald Craig "Ronnie" Pendleton


1953 - 2019
Lubbock- Ronald "Ronnie" Pendleton of Lubbock passed away on August 24, 2019. He was born January 8, 1953 to Marvin Craig and Edna Faye Pendleton in Lubbock, Texas. Ronnie is survived by his partner of 12 years, Mary Montez and sisters Sharon (Sherri) Harvey and husband Richard of Lubbock and Paula Andrews and husband Mike of Ft. Smith, AR. Memorial Services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at First United Methodist Church.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
