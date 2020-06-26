Lubbock- The family of Ronald Elwood Carmickle will celebrate his life of 77 years at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Bacon Heights Baptist Church. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Our precious brother, Ronald Carmickle, took the hand of God and entered into Heaven Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the age of 77. He is now with our parents and our beloved brother, Jerry Carmickle, who passed away this March. WE are heartbroken for ourselves, but so happy for Ron.
Ron was born on a farm in Plainview, Texas, on February 1, 1943, to Lloyd and Lucylle O'Neal Carmickle. They moved to Lubbock in 1953, where he spent the remainder of his life. He was the second of 4 siblings.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jerry. He was survived by his sister, Kay Carmickle Kirkpatrick and husband Jack; sister Pamela Carmickle Castellano and husband Otilo; nephews Mike Stevens and wife Kim, Barry Stevens and wife Sonia; nieces Cami Castellano Dodge and husband Charles, Leslie Castellano, Amber Carmickle Carmichael and husband Joe, and Ashley Carmickle. He is also survived by a bevy of great and great-great nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends.
Services will be at Bacon Heights Baptist Church on Saturday, June 27, at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be immediately after the service in the backyard of his family home.
He graduated high school in Lubbock, and later worked for Lubbock Independent Schools for 25 years. Ron married Shirley Cox in July 1994.
After retirement, Ron enjoyed being a part of his Special Olympics Bowling Team, where he won many medals. Ron loved his church family at Bacon Heights Baptist Church. They are the truest example of a Christian church. He loved singing in the Sonshiner Choir. Ron was also involved with Silver Star for 12 years, attending twice a week. He was blessed with a multitude of good friends. Ron made a friend out of everyone he ever met.
Ron especially loved his big family and all our get-togethers. He loved all 9 of our grandkids as they grew up, and he loved all 12 of our great-grands as they came along. He really loved our new little Shih Tzu that we adopted last summer. When he was in the hospital, he wanted Pierre to come see him.
When so much of his life was shut down due to Covid, he took up gardening. He was really proud of his tomato plants. He enjoyed texting and staying in touch with his many friends. He loved his life and enjoyed every day of it. A more Godly man never lived. He was an inspiration to many. He was a blessing to us. He will be sorely missed.
WELL DONE, THY GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVANT
In lieu of flowers, donations to the church or Sonshiner choir would be appreciated.
Our precious brother, Ronald Carmickle, took the hand of God and entered into Heaven Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the age of 77. He is now with our parents and our beloved brother, Jerry Carmickle, who passed away this March. WE are heartbroken for ourselves, but so happy for Ron.
Ron was born on a farm in Plainview, Texas, on February 1, 1943, to Lloyd and Lucylle O'Neal Carmickle. They moved to Lubbock in 1953, where he spent the remainder of his life. He was the second of 4 siblings.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jerry. He was survived by his sister, Kay Carmickle Kirkpatrick and husband Jack; sister Pamela Carmickle Castellano and husband Otilo; nephews Mike Stevens and wife Kim, Barry Stevens and wife Sonia; nieces Cami Castellano Dodge and husband Charles, Leslie Castellano, Amber Carmickle Carmichael and husband Joe, and Ashley Carmickle. He is also survived by a bevy of great and great-great nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends.
Services will be at Bacon Heights Baptist Church on Saturday, June 27, at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be immediately after the service in the backyard of his family home.
He graduated high school in Lubbock, and later worked for Lubbock Independent Schools for 25 years. Ron married Shirley Cox in July 1994.
After retirement, Ron enjoyed being a part of his Special Olympics Bowling Team, where he won many medals. Ron loved his church family at Bacon Heights Baptist Church. They are the truest example of a Christian church. He loved singing in the Sonshiner Choir. Ron was also involved with Silver Star for 12 years, attending twice a week. He was blessed with a multitude of good friends. Ron made a friend out of everyone he ever met.
Ron especially loved his big family and all our get-togethers. He loved all 9 of our grandkids as they grew up, and he loved all 12 of our great-grands as they came along. He really loved our new little Shih Tzu that we adopted last summer. When he was in the hospital, he wanted Pierre to come see him.
When so much of his life was shut down due to Covid, he took up gardening. He was really proud of his tomato plants. He enjoyed texting and staying in touch with his many friends. He loved his life and enjoyed every day of it. A more Godly man never lived. He was an inspiration to many. He was a blessing to us. He will be sorely missed.
WELL DONE, THY GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVANT
In lieu of flowers, donations to the church or Sonshiner choir would be appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.