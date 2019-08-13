|
|
Lubbock- Ronald Gene Strawn, 79, of Lubbock, Texas passed at home August 10, 2019. Family and friends will gather from 5 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, August 15 at Lake Ridge Chapel in Lubbock to celebrate his life and to share memories and stories. A tribute of Ronald's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Ronald was born in Lubbock, Texas to A.J. and Cathryn Strawn. He attended school in Lubbock, graduating from Monterey High School's first graduating class in 1958. He was in the marching band at Monterey, and was a volunteer at the Boys Club. After high school he attended Texas Tech University for 2 years. At Texas Tech he was active in ROTC.
Ronald married Shirley Von Mize in 1960. They have one child, a daughter, Tracy Fondren; and two grandchildren, Sean Fondren and Beth Burt.
Ronald was employed by Caterpillar Equipment West Texas in Lubbock and Amarillo from 1956 until he retired after 44 years with the company. He was an avid bass fisherman and classic car enthusiast, and was a die-hard Red Raider sports fan. His favorite thing in life was game day with the family around the TV with some of Shirley's good cooking and everyone cheering on the Raiders. Ronald and Shirley enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels with classic car friends and local celebrities.
Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Jackson and Cathryn Louise Strawn; and son-in-law, John Fondren.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Tracy; grandchildren, Sean Fondren, and Beth Burt and her husband, Ryan; siblings, Kenneth Strawn and wife, Rose Ann and their children; Bonnie Bourland and her children; aunt, Juanette Gentry; and multiple cousins.
Ronald will be greatly missed by his family and dear friends, Rural and Carolyn Young, Roger Pierce, and many, many, other friends and loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Lubbock Meals on Wheels or South Plains Food Bank.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019