Detroit, MI formally of Lubbock- 48, passed away on. Ronald was born to Willie, Jr. and Betty James on June 22, 1971 in Lubbock, TX. He worked as a warehouse labor and as a security guard at James Cole until his health started to fail him. Ronald leaves to cherish his memory; his mother, Betty James; one son, Jaron Hoard; one daughter, Rohnesha James; three brothers, Willie (Tania) James, III, Shandom James, and Johnathan James; two sisters, Traquin McKnight and Shandreial James; special friend, Brenyal Hatter and Iesha Hoard; five uncles, Johnny (Vanessa) James, Billy McKnight, Bruce (Pamela) McKnight, Gary McKnight, and Steven McKnight; eight aunts, Jo Marie Gilbert, Ernestine (Dallas) Banks, Bobbye Phenix, Judith (Gregory) Cooks, Shirley (Wendell) Davis, Mary White, Kathy (Charles) Jennings, and Gwendolyn Evans; four nieces, four nephews, a host of other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Graveside Service will follow at 2 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019