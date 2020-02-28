|
|
Brownfield- Ronald Jerry Faught, 72, who passed away on February 25, 2020 in Lubbock. Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Brownfield on Saturday, February 29 at 2:00 p.m. followed by graveside services. Visitation will be Friday, February 28 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Ratliff Funeral Home in Brownfield.
Jerry was born November 30, 1947 in Brownfield to Homer and Eula Page Faught. He graduated from Union High School in 1966 and married Vickee Driver in 1968. He loved the outdoors and farmed in Gaines County for 33 years. He enjoyed people and always had a tale to tell and a joke to share.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Eula. He is survived by his wife, Vickee, of Brownfield, son Shane Faught and wife Judy of Brownfield, daughter Robbie Faught Willis of Wolfforth, granddaughter Breck Lindsey and husband Treg of Marysville, California, grandsons Conner Faught of Brownwood and Wesley Willis of Wolfforth, and sisters Sue Hallmark of Tow and Carolyn Reynolds of Holliday.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020