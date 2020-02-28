Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ratliff Funeral Homes Llc
303 E Broadway St
Denver City, TX 79323
(806) 592-2321
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ratliff Funeral Homes Llc
303 E Broadway St
Denver City, TX 79323
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Brownfield
Graveside service
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Faught
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Jerry Faught


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Jerry Faught Obituary
Brownfield- Ronald Jerry Faught, 72, who passed away on February 25, 2020 in Lubbock. Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Brownfield on Saturday, February 29 at 2:00 p.m. followed by graveside services. Visitation will be Friday, February 28 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Ratliff Funeral Home in Brownfield.

Jerry was born November 30, 1947 in Brownfield to Homer and Eula Page Faught. He graduated from Union High School in 1966 and married Vickee Driver in 1968. He loved the outdoors and farmed in Gaines County for 33 years. He enjoyed people and always had a tale to tell and a joke to share.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Eula. He is survived by his wife, Vickee, of Brownfield, son Shane Faught and wife Judy of Brownfield, daughter Robbie Faught Willis of Wolfforth, granddaughter Breck Lindsey and husband Treg of Marysville, California, grandsons Conner Faught of Brownwood and Wesley Willis of Wolfforth, and sisters Sue Hallmark of Tow and Carolyn Reynolds of Holliday.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -