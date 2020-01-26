Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
RONALD HACKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD KEITH HACKER

RONALD KEITH HACKER Obituary
Lubbock- Ronald Keith Hacker "Pop Pop" was called home by our Heavenly Father January 9, 2020. Ron was a proud veteran, skilled craftsfman, a tremendous spirit and had a contagious laugh with an unbeatable smile.

Ron leaves behind a son, Mark Hacker, a daughter Crystal Fulfer, her husband, Shawn Fulfer, and grandchildren Brice Hacker, Erin Sisson, Ashton Sumpter, as well as many more dear famiy members and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carla and grandson Garrett.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
