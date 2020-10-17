Lubbock- Ronald Mark Wolfe passed away on Friday October 9, 2020 with his loved ones surrounding him. He was born on October 14, 1951 in Clarksburg, West Virginia to Reverend Raymond Paul Wolfe and Beuna Viola Cox.
Ron graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Psychology and had a successful career in Sales for Parks Printing Company.
He grew up in a loving Christian home and carried those values with him throughout his life. His sense of fairness and love for his fellow man were his guiding principles in life. Few people have ever adored their family as much as Ron loved his. Among his favorite things in life were spending time with and boasting about his grandkids. Ron was a member of Second Baptist Church.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Reverend Raymond & Beuna Wolfe; and older brother, Reverend Raymond P. Wolfe II.
He is survived by his wife Brenda; sons, Brian (Shelly) Wolfe and Jeff (Julie) Wolfe of Lubbock; brother, Reverend Timothy Wolfe (Judy) of Savannah GA; sister, Nodji Riley of Lubbock; and six grandchildren: Brennan, Brady, Camryn, Sydney, Alli & Carsyn, all of Lubbock.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Second Baptist Church.
Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Ron's favorite charity, The American Heart Association
to whom he donated countless hours in volunteer service.
