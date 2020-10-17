1/1
Ronald Mark Wolfe
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Ronald Mark Wolfe passed away on Friday October 9, 2020 with his loved ones surrounding him. He was born on October 14, 1951 in Clarksburg, West Virginia to Reverend Raymond Paul Wolfe and Beuna Viola Cox.

Ron graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Psychology and had a successful career in Sales for Parks Printing Company.

He grew up in a loving Christian home and carried those values with him throughout his life. His sense of fairness and love for his fellow man were his guiding principles in life. Few people have ever adored their family as much as Ron loved his. Among his favorite things in life were spending time with and boasting about his grandkids. Ron was a member of Second Baptist Church.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Reverend Raymond & Beuna Wolfe; and older brother, Reverend Raymond P. Wolfe II.

He is survived by his wife Brenda; sons, Brian (Shelly) Wolfe and Jeff (Julie) Wolfe of Lubbock; brother, Reverend Timothy Wolfe (Judy) of Savannah GA; sister, Nodji Riley of Lubbock; and six grandchildren: Brennan, Brady, Camryn, Sydney, Alli & Carsyn, all of Lubbock.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Second Baptist Church.

Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Ron's favorite charity, The American Heart Association to whom he donated countless hours in volunteer service.

Please visit www.resthavenfuneralhome.com for online tributes.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Interment
Resthaven Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 15, 2020
Great guy, good friend, a real good man.
Darryl Lippe
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved