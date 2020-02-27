|
Lubbock- 58, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will held today from 3 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Ronald was born to Ben Langston and Annie Ruth McNeal November 5, 1961. He leaves to cherish his memory, his father Ben Langston (Ford); three sons, Ronald McNeal Jr, Ronald McNeal, and Ronald D. Pollard; six daughters, LaShana Wilkerson, Acacia McNeal, Destiny Hightower, Latasha Pitts, Keke Shepard, and Unisha McNea; three brothers, Rodney McNeal (Tawana), adopted brother Conterious Johnson, step brothers - Trent Willis, Van Griggs, David Connor and Dickey; seven sisters Patricia Griggs, Joyce Griggs, Stephanie Johnson, Mel Martin, BabBab, Kishia Griggs, Yvette Apodoca, and Billie Jean; his grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020