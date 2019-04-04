|
Lubbock- Ronald K. Mitchell, 61, of Lubbock passed away into eternal life April 2, 2019.
Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Saturday April 6, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his parents Walter Ray and Faye J. Mitchell.
He was survived by his stepbrother Robert Stringer of Irving, Texas.
Ronald worked at the Lubbock Avalanche Journal for over 20 years.
Memorial donations may be made to, ,
, American Red Cross, Make a Wish, Salvation Army, Saint Jude's Children Hospital or the World Wildlife Fund.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019