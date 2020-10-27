Ronald Roberts

Lubbock- Ronald E.J. Roberts, 85, of Lubbock, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on November 24, 1934 to Edgar and Vesta (Yarbrough) Roberts in Lynn County, Texas.
Ronald proudly served in the United State Army. In his early years, Ronald and Jane owned and operated their own business. Following this, he was a high school science teacher before going on to receive his Master's Degree in Education Administration and his undergraduate in Broadfield Science at Texas Tech University. Ronald was a middle school principal for many years and finished his career as Director of Education at Bradshaw State Jail. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in the church in many capacities.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jane Roberts; children, Ronnie (Brenda) Roberts, Russell (LeeAnn) Roberts, Marisa (Rick) Claybaugh, Shannon (David) Christiansen, Mary (Tad) Daniel, and Robbie (Anetta) Roberts; sister, Patsy Dunlap; 23 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous other honorary children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Jane Roberts.
The Roberts Family has entrusted Randall & Roberts Funeral Home of Noblesville, Indiana with Ronald's care.
A private service for family members will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3211 58th Street, Lubbock, TX 79413. Members of the public are invited to participate in the service virtually at the following link, For information about how to share condolences with the family, please visit www.randallroberts.com